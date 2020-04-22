A few months back, Disney launched its video streaming service in several countries. The service was also recently launched in India as Disney+ Hotstar. Now, WarnerMedia has announced the launch of HBO Max, which is a new subscription service. The company is yet to reveal HBO Max’s India availability and price. Users will have to pay $15 (approximately Rs 1,150) per month to get an HBO Max subscription.

The company could launch HBO Max with a similar price tag in India too. While the price seems too high, Warner has explained that its library of content will justify its price. One will witness over 10,000 hours of premium content, HBO content, and Warner Bros. library. The brand is also promising to offer original content once the HBO Max streaming service goes live on May 27.

Original content includes Love Life and a reboot of the original show called Looney Tunes Cartoons. Users will also reportedly witness Friends, a reunion special later this year. From HBO, the service will offer Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb your Enthusiasm, and Insecure. The list also includes

Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx and The Sopranos.

From WarnerMedia’s portfolio, you will see The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who (new), Rick and Morty, The Boondocks and The Bachelor. The list also includes Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Batwoman,

Nancy Drew, Kate Keene, DC’s Doom Patrol, The O.C., Pretty Little Liars, and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. There will also be South Park, Gossip Girl and The West Wing.

The HBO Max will also offer Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, The Matrix, The Goonies, When Harry Met Sally, The Lord of the Rings, Citizen Kane, Gremlins and Lego Movies. The has brand has revealed that all the DC films from the last decade and all Batman and Superman movies from the last 40 years will also be added.

It is being reported that the existing HBO Now users will be given access to HBO Max for no additional cost if the subscription is billed directly via HBO. HBO has also confirmed that it will “offer more details as we get closer to our launch date.” Those who already have AT&T TV or U-Verse TV, they will be given access if they have subscribed to HBO. All the details were revealed through a press release shared by the company, GSMArena reported.