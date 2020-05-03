comscore HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast, Android TVs
HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to growing list of distribution options.

  Published: May 3, 2020 12:20 PM IST
WarnerMedia has confirmed that HBO Max will also be available on Android phones, Chromecast as well as Android TV, after it struck a deal with Google. At the launch, current HBO NOW subscribers on Google Play will be able to log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app. Also Read - Stream HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV from May 27

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service designed to take on players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, is set to debut on May 27 and the new service will cost $14.99 per month. “The availability of HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options that will be offered to customers at launch,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution said in a statement. Also Read - Netflix says it won't run out of new content in 2020 but predicts slowdown in growth

“We are pleased to make HBO Max available to the significant base of customers who access content across Google’s platforms and devices,” Warren added. Earlier, the company announced that HBO Max will be available on Apple devices, fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TVs. HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content. It will include “the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros., the best of the best from around the world,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Netflix adds over 15 million new subscribers as streaming becomes new way of life

HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content. It will include the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros. At launch, a handful of original shows will be available, on top of all the content already available on HBO Go/Now (Westworld, Game of Thrones), Boomerang (Loony Toons, Scooby Doo), and DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol).

