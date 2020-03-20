Hotstar recently released an update that added Disney+ services to its app. However, the company pulled back the update within 24 hours. Now, Hotstar has confirmed that Disney+ India rollout has been postponed. Hotstar says the reason is the delay in the start of the new IPL cricket season due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The company is yet to reveal the official Disney+ Hotstar India launch date.

Uday Shankar, President – The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said, “We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon.”

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

When the Disney+ service was rolled out in India, the prices of the Hotstar plans were the same. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription was priced at Rs 299 per month in India. There was also a Rs 999 yearly Hotstar plan. As per the company’s website, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan was available for Rs 365. This plan comes with a validity period of 1 year.

