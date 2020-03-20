comscore Disney+ Hotstar India roll out delayed: Everything you need to know
Here's why Disney+ Hotstar India roll out is delayed

Hotstar has confirmed that Disney+ India rollout has been postponed. Hotstar says the reason is the delay in the start of the new IPL cricket season due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

  • Updated: March 20, 2020 2:40 PM IST
Disney+ in India, Video streaming service details Hotstar

Hotstar recently released an update that added Disney+ services to its app. However, the company pulled back the update within 24 hours. Now, Hotstar has confirmed that Disney+ India rollout has been postponed. Hotstar says the reason is the delay in the start of the new IPL cricket season due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The company is yet to reveal the official Disney+ Hotstar India launch date.

Uday Shankar, President – The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said, “We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon.”

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

When the Disney+ service was rolled out in India, the prices of the Hotstar plans were the same. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription was priced at Rs 299 per month in India. There was also a Rs 999 yearly Hotstar plan. As per the company’s website, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan was available for Rs 365. This plan comes with a validity period of 1 year.

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Taking a closer look at Netflix plans. The company doesn’t offer any annual subscription plan like other streaming services such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video or more. The Rs 199 plan subscribers will be able to access all the Netflix content at SD quality instead of the regular HD resolution. This means that you will have to pay more for better quality.

Subscribers will only be able to stream content on just one screen at any given time. Apart from the base Rs 199 per month Mobile plan, there is also a Rs 499 per month plan. The other two plans include Rs 649 per month Standard plan and Rs 799 per month Premium plan. Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 2:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 20, 2020 2:40 PM IST

