HBO Max on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited teaser trailer of House of Dragon, an American fantasy drama that is finally a prequel to Game of Thrones. One of the greatest TV shows ever, Game of Thrones witnessed its finale season in April-May 2019. Following the final season, the makers revealed to come up with a spin-off story of the show named ‘House of Dragons’ soon. Now the makers have brought to us the 200 years before the events of GOT. Based on the 2018 novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, the series chronicles the events, including Targaryen civil war and Dance of the Dragons. Also Read - Best mobile strategy games to play during COVID-19 lockdown

House of Dragon cast

The newly revealed series includes Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifan. Additionally, other casts include Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Ryan Corr, David Horovitch, Jefferson Hall, Graham McTavish, Bill Paterson, Matthew Needham, and Gavin Spokes. Also Read - Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones

The series is slated to release in 2022. Martin revealed during a podcast to The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of, “I’ve always thought this was a cool story, it’s one I like, so I’m looking forward to seeing it come alive on screen… And of course, I’m looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons.” Also Read - Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall coming to Huawei AppGallery

He further added that GOT had only three dragons. However, the House of Dragons will feature almost 17 dragons. “We had three of them in Game of Thrones, but now we got like 17 of them. And hopefully, they’ll each have their personalities, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it’ll be great to see that come alive. And the dragon riders. That’s all pretty cool.”

In a voiceover, Matt Smith’s character, Prince Daemon Targaryen, says, “Gods, kings, fire, and blood.” He further says, “Dreams didn’t make us kings; dragons did.”