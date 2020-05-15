Houseparty 'In the House' event: All you need to know

Houseparty is one of those apps that has seen a big surge in its userbase during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Now the app is preparing to expand its service in a new direction, unlike something we’ve seen recently. The new Houseparty feature lets users watch a video together with friends. Also Read - Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month

The company also will launch a new experiential event series called In the House. The new series will feature over 40 celebrities who will dance, talk, cook, sing, and even workout, among other things. The new Houseparty event will go on for three days.

The users who watch the event will be able to sing and dance with artists like Alicia Keys and DaBaby. There will be cooking sessions with Bad Bunny, José Andrés and Christina Tosi. Users who are into fitness can also engage in workout sessions with Cam Newton and Terry Crews. There is even a dance-along session with Derek Hough and Addison Rae.

Other artists who recently confirmed to also join in on the Houseparty event include Katy Perry, John Legend, David Blaine, Lindsey Harrod, Gabi Butler, Snoop Dogg, CHVRCHES, and even Dua Lipa. Other artists already confirmed for the event are Zooey Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Tinashe, Miguel, Robin Arzon, Jeremey Fall, Jalaiah, Roy Choi, Chef Mike, The Shoe Surgeon, Jen Atkin, Aquaria, Westside Gunn, and Ralph Garman.

There is also Sarah Michelle Gellar, Craig Robinson, Justin Willman, Conrad Rocha, Kerri Verna, Cam Newton, Marissa Mullen, Dr. Woo, JB Smoove, 2 Chainz and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

When does the Houseparty event start?

The Houseparty event will run on Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17. To access it all you have to do is open the app when the content is live. You will see a billboard in the app that will show users what is the current show streaming. Users can then subscribe to the event, and receive notifications when the show actually starts.