The much-popular ‘House of the Dragon’ is finally released online on Disney+ Hotstar. The prequel of Game of Thrones was released on the streaming platform on August 21. As of now, three episodes of the series have been released online. The release of these series overlapped with the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power which arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Swiggy riders will now deliver food on dragons: Here's how

Notably, the first episode of the series was watched by almost 10 million viewers across HBO Max (not available in India).

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the Game of Thrones era. It revolves around House Targaryen, the beginning of the end of his reign. The series delves into the death of dragons and the civil war waged between Targaryen family members known as Dance of the Dragons.

Fans who do not have a subscription to this streaming platform can also watch this prequel of Game of Thrones online. HBO has released the first episode of the House of Dragon on YouTube for free. However, it is not available to watch in India.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans in India

Disney Plus Hotstar has four subscription tiers which are as follows.

Mobile subscription plan

1 month: Rs 49

3 months: Rs 149

6 months: Rs 199

12 months: Rs 499

These plans offer support for 1 screen and access to live sports, Hotstar Specials, Disney titles, and more in 720 pixel resolution.

Super subscription plan

This plan is priced at Rs 899 per year and offers support for 2 concurrent screens along with access to live sports, Hotstar Specials, Disney titles and more in 1080 pixel resolution.

Premium subscription plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,499 per year and comes with support for 4 concurrent screens. Subscribers will also get access to live sports, Hotstar Specials, Disney titles, TV shows and movies in 4K picture quality.