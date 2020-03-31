Iconic 80’s Cartoon G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is an American animated television TV series. The series creates by Ron Friedman and comes under military-science fiction. The maker of G.I. Joe recently releases 15 episodes on YouTube that too absolutely free. The idea is to provide entertainment to those who are stuck at home amid Coronavirus Lockdown. The series ran from 1983 to 1986. The episodes that releases on YouTube are 10 episodes from 1983 and 1984 and 5 episodes from 1985 series. This is one of the iconic 90’s cartoon that every kid was fond of.

The series include voices of Michael Bell, Arthur Burghardt, Corey Burton, William Callaway, Brian Cunnings, and many more. The series narrates by Jackson Beck. If you want to spend your self-quarantine time with some entertainment and enjoyment, then G.I. Joe is the best option. If you are a 90’s kid, then you can revive it with G.I. Joe. The miniseries include episodes of “The M.A.S.S. Devices” and “The Revenge of Cobra”. This is the best cartoon series to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown.

Iconic 90’s Cartoon G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Characters:

The G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero produces under Marvel Productions and the series inspires from the popular Hasbro action figures. The second G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero produces under DIC Entertainment that ran from 1989 to 1991. The fictional characters that were in G.I. Joe: A Real American include Destro, Scarlett, Duke, Lady Jane, Major Bludd, Serpentor, and many more.