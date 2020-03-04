comscore Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate | BGR India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate their content: Report
News

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate their content: Report

Entertainment

The streaming services have reportedly been given 100 days to form an independent adjudicatory body and adopt a new self-regulation code.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 9:01 PM IST
Video streaming watching TV

Don’t be surprised if your favorite show or scene from it disappears from your favorite streaming platform. The government has asked streaming services to look at a new form of self censorship. The major streaming services have been asked to form an independent adjudicatory body and adopt a new self-regulation code. This new body might work similar to the way television content gets moderated in the country. This could mean that content offered by streaming services might have same moderation like the one adopted by major TV channels.

Related Stories


The government order to form an independent adjudicatory body and adopt a new self-regulation code was first reported by Mumbai Mirror. It reported about a meeting between Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar and representatives of various streaming platforms. The meeting was attended by representatives from Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, SonyLiv, Arre, MX Player and Jio. The minister has given the industry a hundred days to set up this adjudicatory body to implement self-regulation.

The report states that Javadekar cited China as an example to these streaming services. He reportedly referred to the standards accepted by platforms there for moderation of their content. Four OTT platforms refused to be a part of the Digital Content Complaint Council (DCCC), which was formed last month as an adjudicatory body. Amazon Prime Video, says the report, expressed displeasure over this self-regulation. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, MX Player and AltBalaji have sought more time to deliberate.

Disney+ India launch set for March 29, to rebrand Hotstar: Check expected price

Also Read

Disney+ India launch set for March 29, to rebrand Hotstar: Check expected price

The report also notes that Hotstar, Voot, Jio, Arre and SonyLIV have signed up with DCCC. Javadekar reportedly cited his own house as an example for wanting self-regulation of content. He said it is necessary to regulate what can be watched together by an entire family together. Instead of imposing restrictions, the government is pushing towards self-regulation. “While there is no consensus among OTT players right now, we hope once DCCC is in place, we will have more players join us,” one of the signatories told Mumbai Mirror.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 9:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content
Entertainment
Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content
Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

News

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks

News

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10-based MIUI soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10-based MIUI soon

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10-based MIUI soon

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content

Entertainment

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content
ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Entertainment

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

News

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data
Netflix is bringing HD support for mobile and basic plans in India

News

Netflix is bringing HD support for mobile and basic plans in India
Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5

News

Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5

हिंदी समाचार

इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकती है OnePlus 8 सीरीज, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

... तो क्या ये होगा दुनिया का सबसे ताकतवर कंप्यूटर, पीछे छूट जाएंगे गूगल, आईबीएम

Realme 5i का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च हुआ, इस कीमत पर मिलेगी ज्यादा स्टोरेज क्षमता

Coronavirus की जांच करने वाला एप, शेयर करता है चीनी पुलिस से लोगों का डेटा!

Honor Holi Offer : Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5 और Band 5i पर मिल रहा शानदार डिस्काउंट

News

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released
News
Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released
OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks

News

OnePlus 8 Lite India launch date, specifications and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10-based MIUI soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro may get Android 10-based MIUI soon
Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature