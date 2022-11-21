comscore Oscar nominated Gujarati language film ' Chhello Show' to stream on Netflix on November 25
News

India's Oscar nominated 'Chhello Show' set to arrive on Netflix on November 25

Entertainment

Chhello Show is a Gujarati language film that is titled "Last Film Show" in English. It was released in Indian cinemas on October 14 this year.

Untitled design - 2022-11-21T135541.188

Image: Netflix

India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, Oscars, Chhello Show ( Last Film Show) is set to arrive on Netflix this week. As per the official tweet by the streaming platform, it will be available for streaming on the platform from November 25. In addition to Gujarati, the film will be available in the Hindi language as well. Also Read - Netflix introduces a new feature to remove unwanted users from using your account

Chhello Show is a Gujarati language film that is titled “Last Film Show” in English. It was released in Indian cinemas on October 14 this year. The film, directed and written by Pan Nalin, is a semi-biographical coming-of-age drama. The movie is about a nine-year-old boy, Samay who is swayed by the magic of movies and moves heaven and Earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams. He encounters a series of heartbreaking incidents on his way to his dream. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

The cast of Chhello Show includes Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. Also Read - Netflix tips and tricks: How to use hidden features

“Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“I’m elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season,” said producer Dheer Momaya, Jugaad Motion Pictures in an official statement.

Last Film Show has been nominated and screened at several international film festivals across Tribeca, Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema and more. In addition to this, the film also won the best picture title at the recent Asian World Film Festival held in Los Angeles.

It will also be screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 3:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2022 3:34 PM IST
