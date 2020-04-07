There was a tremendous craze in the fans about Homi Adajania’s film Angrezi Medium. Irfan Khan made a comeback on the big screen after a long time through this film. But after Coronavirus pandemic stuck Indian as well as all over the world, the movie could not gather the audience after its theater release. Cinema halls were closed all over the country due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Irfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ releases on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP:

Now there is excellent news for the fans of Irfan Khan. The Angrezi Medium releases on the digital platform, and Irfan himself has announced this. He has told the people by tweeting – Watch this beautiful relationship between father and daughter on this roller coaster ride because the world digital premiere of Angrezi Medium has been done on @DisneyplusHSVIP.

‘Angrezi Medium’ was released in theaters on 13 March last month. That was the time when Coronavirus was spreading in India. Despite the closure of theaters in many states, the film did a business of 4.03 crores on the first day, but in the end, the film could not surpass Rs 9.36 crores. ‘Angrezi Medium’ praises by critics. Homi Adajania directs the film.

After the shooting of Angrezi Medium, Irfan Khan went to get treatment for his cancer, due to which he could not promote the film himself. He requests to support the film through social media, following which the song ‘Kudi nu nachne de’ launch. The song features actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kriti Sanon and promoted the film.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the Hindi medium film released in the year 2017. Apart from Irfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have played essential roles in the movie. The film received a mixed response from the critics. Everyone praised the acting of Irfan Khan, but everyone had different opinions about the story.

Fans will be able to watch Irfan Khan’s film Angrezi Medium on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. Earlier, the film sets to release on the big screen, but now the Angrezi medium makers have decided to release the film on the digital platform, Disney + Hotstar VIP