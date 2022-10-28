comscore How to watch Jack Ryan season 3 in India online
News

Jack Ryan Season 3 launch date revealed: How you can watch it in India online

Entertainment

Amazon has revealed that Jack Ryan season three will be available to stream in India on December 21, 2022.

Highlights

  • Jack Ryan season three will go on air on December 21.
  • Jack Ryan season three will be available in India available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
  • Amazon Prime annual subscription costs Rs 1,499 in India.
Jack Ryan

Image: Amazon Prime Video / YouTube

Amazon has announced the launch date for season three of its famous political spy thriller Jack Ryan. The company has also dropped a trailer of the upcoming season, which dwells deep into what lies ahead for the titular CIA agency. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

The trailer for Jack Ryan’s Season 3 opens with the CIA agent, played by John Krasinski, getting a call from his boss and friend James Greer, played by Wendell Pierce wherein he warns him about the consequences of going against CIA’s direct orders. “Every day you’re on the run, you’re digging a hole that you may not be able to get out of,” Greer tells Ryan in the trailer. Also Read - How to not get scammed when ordering phone or electronics from e-commerce platforms

As the trailer proceeds, the CIA agent travels across Europe to stop a group of hardline Russians from launching a nuclear attack in a bid to create chaos and resurrect the lost Soviet Empire. This chase is based on a tip the titular CIA agent received in previous seasons. As Krasinski’s character follows the intel and stop the nuclear strike, an internal dispute leaves CIA divided on its stand on the matter and wanting to pull back. This prompts Ryan to go rogue, which in turn earns him the accusation of being a traitor. Later, a twist of events leads both CIA and the Russian group chasing the agent. The trailer end at the character fighting for his life while fighting the Russians. Also Read - Amazon confirms the success of Great Indian Festival Sale: Consumers, sellers, and brands benefited by a huge margin

It is worth noting that it has been almost three years since Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television launched the second season of Jack Ryan, which is based on books by Tom Clancy. While the second season of the show dropped in October 2019, the third season will arrive later this year. The series is tipped to end with season 4. However, reports hint towards the makers working on a spinoff.

When will Jack Ryan season three premier?

Jack Ryan season three will go on air on December 21.

Where can I watch Jack Ryan season three?

Jack Ryan season three will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I watch Jack Ryan season three in India?

Interested people will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the series in India. Amazon Prime monthly subscription costs Rs 179 in India, while the quarterly subscription costs Rs 459 in India. Annual Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 1,499 in India.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 4:00 PM IST
