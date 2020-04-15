Joker to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 20

Oscar-winning movie Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix will be available to stream for users in India on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be available to stream to anyone who has an Amazon Prime subscription and has the Prime Video application. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar vs. Prime Video vs. Netflix: Which is the Best Platform to watch Online

The twisted drama based on the infamous DC Comics character will be a great watch for people stuck at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown, which was recently extended till May 3 in India. The streaming of Joker is possible because of the Warner Bros. Pictures India deal with Amazon that has given us a bunch of movies recently. This includes flicks like It: Chapter Two and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Also Read - Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Watch: Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look

Coming to the Prime Video platform within six months of its release, Joker will join six other DC movies on the Amazon platform. These are Shazam!, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Henry Cavill starring Man of Steel, and the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Panchayat web series: Trailer is out, Release Date for Next TVF Series

Joker was originally released on October 2 in India. It went on to become a box-office hit, being awaited by many people across the globe ahead of its release. It also became the first R-rated movie in the US to gross over a billion dollars. Getting an A-rating in India, the movie also went on to become the biggest DC movie in the country.

At the 2020 Academy Awards, Joker became the most-nominated movie. This included lead actor Joaquin Phoenix picking up the Best Actor trophy for his portrayal of the character. Hildur Guðnadóttir also bagged an Oscar for the best original score in the movie.

Joker will be available on the Prime Video app starting Monday, April 20. The movie was released in only English-language audio, so it is unlikely that we will see a dub for the movie. However, Amazon has created dubs from scratch for movies before, like with another Oscar-winning movie Parasite. We could see the app do the same with Joker.