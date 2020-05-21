Justice League 'Snyder Cut' is coming to HBO Max in 2021

In what will be the biggest good news for DC fans amid the Coronavirus lockdowns, the Justice League: Snyder Cut edition just got confirmed for release. The Snyder cut of the popular superhero team-up film based on the DC Comics characters will come to the HBO Max streaming service. The director’s cut of Justice League will either be featured as a 4-hour long movie or as a six-part mini-series. Also Read - Netflix, Zee5 see 200% growth in interest as India enters Lockdown 4.0

What is more exciting than the full length-movie is the power of social media influence here. Justice League released over about two years ago in 2017. The film was popular amongst DC fans who had waited for it ever since the Henry Cavil-starring Man of Steel ecosystem was turned into a common cinematic universe for future DC heroes. Today we know this as the DCEU (DC Extended Universe). Also Read - Netflix streaming quality is returning to normal in Europe

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 2: Operation Steel Wave reveal

The movie fared well at the box office, but it almost felt like it never reached its full potential, just like most other films that were a part of the DCEU. However viewers immediately noticed chunks of the movie missing, which was confirmed when shots that were present in the Justice League trailers were missing in the actual movie. The cool-looking slow-mo shot of Barry Allen (The Flash) tearing through a glass pane, for instance, that was one of the highlights of the trailer, never made it to the movie. Also Read - Realme TV retail packaging reveals 43-inch screen size along with Netflix support

The incident depicts the power and reaches of social media as a tool. When people started agreeing on the fact that they expected more out of the 2017 movie, a hashtag that went by #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (a wordplay on the Unite the Seven tagline for the movie) started trending. It made its way into various posts and memes over time to become a topic big enough to reach the producers. Over two years later, we finally have confirmed news of the Snyder Cut being brought back to life from the dead.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes,” said WarnerMedia’s chairman, Robert Greenblatt. “Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures,” he added.

A personal tragedy forced Snyder to drop work on the film midway during production. The reigns were then taken care of by Joss Whedon, who directed the first Avengers Movie. “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a statement. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the Snyder Cut movement for making this a reality,” said Zack Snyder on the decision.