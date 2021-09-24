Kota Factory Season 2 Releases Today on Netflix: Check Release Time, Episodes, Watch New Seasons Online

Kota Factory Season 2 – The wait is over for the fans of ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ as he returned on Netflix. The Kota Factory Season 2 released on Netflix today i.e September 24. It is the first web series in the country which was shot in black and white. The story revolves around students living in Kota city of Rajasthan, their life and struggle. Also Read - Upcoming popular OTT releases on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar: Shang Chi, The Starling, Rashmi Rocket, and more

The second season of the 'Kota Factory' on Netflix is finally released with more realistic problems and struggles in the life of students. The first season is also available on the OTT platform. Along with Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ehsaas Chanana, Revathi Pillai, Mayur More, and Urvi Singh are seen in pivotal roles.

The team of writers for Season 2 of The Viral Fever web series 'Kota Factory' includes its creator Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, and Manoj Kalwani. Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India says, "We at Netflix are extremely excited to bring back all the interesting characters from this story in the second season of the web series 'Kota Factory'. Like the first season, the second season also has a glimpse of the real world of college life of youth, the choices and struggles of not just Kota but from any part of the country.

The breakthrough performance in Season 1 lead this show to grab an IMDB rating of 9.2. There are total 5episodes in season 2 which witness the life struggles of Vaibhav. The episodes are named as ‘Reasoning, Control Systems, Atmospheric Pressure, Repair & Maintenance, and last, is Packaging.’ The first season is also available on TVF Play, YouTube, and Netflix.

Here is the list of the lead characters in Kota Factory Season 2