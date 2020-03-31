comscore Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video
News

Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Entertainment

Check Out Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April including Thappad, Bhot Part 1, Shikara, Shubh Mangal Zyada Sandhaan. Read more about latest bollywod movies digital release dates, cast, story line, and many more.

  Published: March 31, 2020 3:27 PM IST
latest bollywood movies

latest bollywood movies

In this time of Coronavirus outbreak and staying at home, people are getting nervous about what they will do for these days other than working from home. Already done with all the Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar movies and series. Don’t Worry! We are bringing for you the list of Latest Bollywood movies to be digitally released on Amazon prime Video in April 2020. You heard it right! Not every website has the right to stream movies online legally, but some have.

Here is the list of Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020:

Thappad

Thappad is the latest Bollywood movie starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film inspires women to never over-look their self-respect at any cost. Thappad directs by Anubhav Sinha and produces by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. It releases on 28 February 2020 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 24 April 2020.

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part 1: The haunted ship is starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The movie directs by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produces by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18 April 2020.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the latest Bollywood movie going to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 17 April 2020. The film is about a gay relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao. The film releases on 21 February 2020.

Shikara

Shikara is an Indian Bollywood movie directs by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Aadil Khan and Sadia. The movie is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. Shikara releases on 7 February 2020 and it will be featuring on Amazon Prime video from 3 April 2020. It miserably fail on box office. The movie portrays real life incidents focusing on Romantic love story.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 3:27 PM IST

