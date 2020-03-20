In this time of Coronavirus outbreak and staying at home, people are getting nervous about what they will do for these days other than working from home. Already done with all the Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar movies and series. Don’t Worry! We are bringing for you the list of Latest Bollywood movies that are ready to release digitally. You heard it right! Not every website has the right to stream movies online legally, but some have.

Here is the list of Latest Bollywood digital release dates:

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an upcoming multi-starrer Bollywood movie directs by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. Initially, the film was going to release on 24 March 2020. But after Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Sooryavanshi postponed the release. Sooryavanshi is starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. The movie sets to stream on Netflix for 22 May 2020 (Tentative).

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is the latest Bollywood movie starring Irfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and Depak Dobriyal in lead roles. The film directs by Homi Adajania and produces by Dinesh Vijan. Angrezi Medium releases on 13 March 2020. The film will start streaming on Jio Cinema from 17 May 2020. Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan have done excellent work in this latest Bollywood movie. It is one of the best and latest Bollywood Movies that has its digital release date in advance.

Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the latest Bollywood movie starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The movie release on 6 March 2020. Baaghi 3 is direct by Ahmed Khan and produces by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie will stream on Hotstar from 1 May 2020. Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film, and so your staying at home will be thrilled after watching this dramatic story of 2 brothers.

Thappad

Thappad is the latest Bollywood movie starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film inspires women to never over-look their self-respect at any cost. Thappad directs by Anubhav Sinha and produces by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. It releases on 28 February 2020 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 24 April 2020.

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part 1: The haunted ship is starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The movie directs by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produces by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18 April 2020.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the latest Bollywood movie going to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 17 April 2020. The film is about a gay relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar. Other celebrities including Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film releases on 21 February 2020.