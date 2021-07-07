Loki Episode 5 release today: How to watch the Marvel show online in India

Loki Episode 5 is set to release today after a long wait. Starring Tom Hiddleston as everyone’s favorite god of mischief, the new episode of the interesting Marvel series arrives later today. A new episode of Loki will land on Disney+ Hotstar in India every Wednesday starting today, July 7. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans list in India: How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

To watch the new episode of Loki in India, you will need a premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming website contains the previously released Loki Season 1 from Episode 1 to Episode 4. The Loki Episode 5 will drop on the platform at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT, which is at 12:30pm IST. Also Read - Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

How to watch Loki Episode 5 online

In India, Disney+ Hotstar subscription starts at Rs 299 premium month plan. This subscription plan offers benefits such as Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, English shows & Disney+ Originals, Ad free entertainment, 4K video quality and 2 screens support. The plan offers movies in English + Dubbed. Also Read - DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match livestream: Watch for free on your mobile, PC

The Disney+ Hotstar Rs 399 VIP yearly plan offers one screen support and capability to watch videos in SD quality. In comparison, the Rs 1,499 premium yearly plan offers Unlimited Live Sports, Hotstar Specials & Star serials before TV, Multiplex & new Indian movies, Disney+ movies, Hollywood movies & Kids content, video quality in HD and one screen support.

There are ways to get free Disney+ Hotstar membership if you do not wish to separately purchase a plan. There are several prepaid mobile recharge plans from Jio and Airtel that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. If you subscribe to those plans you get Disney+ Hotstar subscription free of cost.

Some Jio plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar membership are: Jio Rs 2599 plan, Jio Rs 598 plan, Jio Rs 777 plan, and Jio Rs 401 plan. The list of Airtel plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar membership include: Airtel Rs 401 plan, Airtel Rs 448 plan, Airtel Rs 599 plan, and Airtel Rs 2698 plan.

Loki Episode 5 releases today at 12:30pm IST, 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. On next Wednesday, which is July 14, the Loki Episode 6 will release on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT.