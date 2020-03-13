Famous Hindi cinema actress Manisha Koirala is going to play the role in her next Netflix movie ‘Maska’. Along with Manisha, the film also stars Nikita Dutta, Preet Kamani, and sensational young singer Shirley Setia.

Recently, Netflix India has shared a promotional first look video of the film on its YouTube channel, showing the excellent harmony between Preet Kamani and Shirley Setia. The story of the film is based on Preet Kamani and Shirley Setia. Talking about the film, the makers of ‘Maska’ said earlier:

‘Success in faith comes to those who dare to dream. A wandering young millionaire sets out on a desperate journey to fulfill his fantasy of becoming a film star. Then he finds a girl with an open mind, whom he falls in love with. The same girl helps the boy to find out the subtle difference between dream and illusion.’

Netflix Maska captures the big dreams of a middle class young boy:

Neeraj Udhwani, who made his directorial debut with the film ‘Maska,’ officially announced this Movie in April last year. Now its makers have decided to release the Movie on 27 March 2020. Maska is a beautiful tale of big dreams and tough choices. Neeraj Udhwani, director of the TV show Yeh Hai Aashiqui, directs the film. The film will be produced by Mutant Films. The long line of the Movie says:

“An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life.”

Shirley Setia is playing a savvy, amusing, and erratic young lady in the film. Allegedly, she will be the affection enthusiasm of Prit Kamani.

Manisha Koirala was last seen in the film ‘Prassthanam’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajit Dubey, and Amaira Dastur. While Nikita Dutta has been a part of many films, including Gold, Kabir Singh, and now she will also be seen in the movie ‘The Big Bull’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana Dikruz.

This web series is available on Netflix app and website. BGR India is your one-stop destination for trending Entertainment news and updates. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world.