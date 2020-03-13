comscore Netflix movie Maska - Maska Netflix trailer- upcoming movie netflix
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Maska Netflix trailer - Manisha Koirala is back with new Netflix movie Maska
News

Maska Netflix trailer - Manisha Koirala is back with new Netflix movie Maska

Entertainment

Check out Netflix original movie Maska cast, story, plot, release date. Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, Javed Joffrey, Nikita Dutta, and others are part of Maska Netflix original movie.

  • Updated: March 13, 2020 3:39 PM IST
Screen-Shot-2019-08-01-at-9.18.22-AM

maska netflix

Famous Hindi cinema actress Manisha Koirala is going to play the role in her next Netflix movie ‘Maska’. Along with Manisha, the film also stars Nikita Dutta, Preet Kamani, and sensational young singer Shirley Setia.

Related Stories


Recently, Netflix India has shared a promotional first look video of the film on its YouTube channel, showing the excellent harmony between Preet Kamani and Shirley Setia. The story of the film is based on Preet Kamani and Shirley Setia. Talking about the film, the makers of ‘Maska’ said earlier:

‘Success in faith comes to those who dare to dream. A wandering young millionaire sets out on a desperate journey to fulfill his fantasy of becoming a film star. Then he finds a girl with an open mind, whom he falls in love with. The same girl helps the boy to find out the subtle difference between dream and illusion.’

Netflix original series that are releasing next week

Also Read

Netflix original series that are releasing next week

Netflix Maska captures the big dreams of a middle class young boy:

Neeraj Udhwani, who made his directorial debut with the film ‘Maska,’ officially announced this Movie in April last year. Now its makers have decided to release the Movie on 27 March 2020. Maska is a beautiful tale of big dreams and tough choices. Neeraj Udhwani, director of the TV show Yeh Hai Aashiqui, directs the film. The film will be produced by Mutant Films. The long line of the Movie says:

“An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life.”

Shirley Setia is playing a savvy, amusing, and erratic young lady in the film. Allegedly, she will be the affection enthusiasm of Prit Kamani.

Manisha Koirala was last seen in the film ‘Prassthanam’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajit Dubey, and Amaira Dastur. While Nikita Dutta has been a part of many films, including Gold, Kabir Singh, and now she will also be seen in the movie ‘The Big Bull’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana Dikruz.

This web series is available on Netflix app and website. BGR India is your one-stop destination for trending Entertainment news and updates. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 3:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2020 3:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
News
Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

PUBG update 6.3 goes live on Test Server with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 goes live on Test Server with Panzerfaust, other changes

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Manisha Koirala is back with new Netflix movie Maska - Maska Netflix trailer

Entertainment

Manisha Koirala is back with new Netflix movie Maska - Maska Netflix trailer
Netflix original series that are releasing next week

Entertainment

Netflix original series that are releasing next week
Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits
Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content

Entertainment

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content
ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Entertainment

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG अपडेट 6.3 टेस्ट सर्वर पर लाइव, ऐसे होंगे नए फीचर

यूट्यूब पर आया नया फीचर, इस तरह से करेगा काम, जानिए इसके फायदे

Huawei P40 Series की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ 17 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
News
Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch
New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

News

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted
Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

News

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled