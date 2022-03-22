It is never too late to start watching or even re-watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows. Moreover, there is so much to watch in the first place. It might sometimes get confusing what to watch first due to the complicated timelines, even for the biggest MCU fans! But the best part is you don’t have to swing between different platforms to watch them, all the Marvel films and series are now available on a single OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar in India. So naxt time you are having a Marvel movie marathon or re-run through the entire timeline, check out this timeline. Also Read - DC films releasing in 2022 after The Batman: Black Adam, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and more

Marvel films in chronological order

Here is the perfect viewing order to watch the MCU films: Also Read - Special copy of the first-ever Marvel comic fetched over 2.4million at an auction

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Marvel’s The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Notably, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021, but it is still not available on Disney+ Hotstar. Marvel has also announced to release movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panthar: Wakanda Forever later this year. Also Read - Marvel 2022 releases: Ms Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, more

Marvel Studios has released shows like WandaVision, Loki, What If, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar. It has also announced to release Ms Marvel, What If season 2, She-Hulk and Moon Knight on the same platform later this year. For the unversed, Moon Knight will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.