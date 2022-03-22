comscore Here's how to watch Marvel films in correct order
Marvel timeline: How to watch films in chronological order

Marvel is expected to release movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panthar: Wakanda Forever later this year.

It is never too late to start watching or even re-watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows. Moreover, there is so much to watch in the first place. It might sometimes get confusing what to watch first due to the complicated timelines, even for the biggest MCU fans! But the best part is you don’t have to swing between different platforms to watch them, all the Marvel films and series are now available on a single OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar in India. So naxt time you are having a Marvel movie marathon or re-run through the entire timeline, check out this timeline. Also Read - DC films releasing in 2022 after The Batman: Black Adam, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and more

Marvel films in chronological order

Here is the perfect viewing order to watch the MCU films: Also Read - Special copy of the first-ever Marvel comic fetched over 2.4million at an auction

  • Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Captain Marvel
  • Iron Man
  • The Incredible Hulk
  • Iron Man 2
  • Thor
  • Marvel’s The Avengers
  • Iron Man 3
  • Thor: The Dark World
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Ant-Man
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Black Widow
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • Black Panther
  • Doctor Strange
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • Eternals
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Notably, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021, but it is still not available on Disney+ Hotstar. Marvel has also announced to release movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panthar: Wakanda Forever later this year. Also Read - Marvel 2022 releases: Ms Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, more

Marvel Studios has released shows like WandaVision, Loki, What If, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar. It has also announced to release Ms Marvel, What If season 2, She-Hulk and Moon Knight on the same platform later this year. For the unversed, Moon Knight will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 5:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 22, 2022 5:10 PM IST

Best Sellers