News

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney Plus this month

Entertainment

Released in theaters on May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Untitled design - 2022-06-03T102912.167

Marvel Entertainment’s latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in cinemas in India on May 6. Marvel has now confirmed that this sequel of Doctor Strange will release on Disney Plus on June 22. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film’s cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: All you need to know

Marvel, scarlet witch, doctor strange

Image: Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this film, Dr Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. He teams up with America Chavez, a mysterious teenage girl who has the power to travel across the multiverse to prevent the destruction of countless worlds. Doctor Strange is joined by the fellow Avenger, Wanda Maximoff who has now transformed into Scarlet Witch. Also Read - Marvel Snap, a digital card game announced for Mobile and PC

Before watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you need to watch a few shows and films first to make sense of the film. These include Doctor Strange (2016), Avenger: Endgame, Infinity War, What If, WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. You will find all these series and films (Marvel Timeline) on Disney Plus except for Spider-Man, which is available on BookMyShow.

doctor strange

In addition to this, Marvel is set to release the Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus on June 8 and Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theaters on July 8. Marvel has also announced a new series called She-Hulk that will debut on the Disney Plus platform in August this year. Moon Knight was the latest show of MCU to be released on Disney Plus.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

Check out the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 11:33 AM IST

