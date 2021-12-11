comscore Marvel Studios’ Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January
Marvel Studios’ Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January

The Hollywood movie will be launched around 69 days after its theatrical debut. The Eternals movie will be made available on both Disney+ Hotstar and Disney+.

Eternals Poster

Eternals will start streaming from January 12

Disney+ Hotstar is bringing the new Marvel superhero movie, Eternals to TV screens as early as next month. Eternals was launched in the month of November. The Hollywood movie will be launched around 69 days after its theatrical debut. The Eternals movie will be made available on both Disney+ Hotstar and Disney+. Also Read - Marvel Future Revolution goes up for pre-order, promises open-world RPG experience

The new movie will be introduced on TV screens after Marvel releases Spiderman: No Way Home this month. The movie will be released on December 16. Prior to Eternals, Marvel studios started streaming Shang-Chi on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 November. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 to The Last of Us: Part 2: Top PC and console games coming out in 2020

The Eternals title will not be launched in the IMAX aspect ratio on Disney+ Hotstar. However, Disney+ subscribers will have the chance to watch it in a wider aspect ratio. However, viewers on Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the movie in six different languages that includes English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Eternals cast consists of some big names such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden and Harry Styles. The movie is about an ancient extraterrestrial species that has been on Earth for over 7000 years and have also kept human race from extinction.

The movie is currently rated 6.8/10 on iMDb and has a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is directed by Chloe Zhao who has directed movies like Nomadland and The Rider. Ramin Djawadi has provided music for the movie and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers.

  • Published Date: December 11, 2021 5:20 PM IST

