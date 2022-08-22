Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder are finally coming to the small screen. The movie will be introduced on Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Disney+ Day. The movie was released early in the month of July. The movie is finally making its OTT debut soon. The movie will also be made available on the global platform of Disney Plus. Also Read - Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online: All you need to know

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8 on Disney Plus day. On the same day, Disney+ Hotstar will be revealing a host of new movies and shows. In the Marvel line-up itself, we are going to get the fourth episode of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk and Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor Love and Thunder. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

Apart from Marvel titles, subscribers will be able to watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Episode 10, Big Boss 6 Telugu, Pinocchio, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Cars on the Road, Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory, Frozen Sing-Along, Frozen 2 Sing-Along, Growing Up, Welcome to the Club (Simpsons), Tierra Incognita and more.

Experience Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. The #DisneyPlusDay premiere of the behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of @ObiWanKenobi starts streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/luENFZcgAB — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) August 22, 2022

Disney Plus Hotstar also announced the release date of the House of Dragon series, which is a prequel to the critically acclaimed TV show Game of Thrones. The new series has been aired on August 22 at 6:30 AM. Episodes will be released every Monday morning.