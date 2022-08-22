comscore Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder OTT release date revealed on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Marvel Studios Thor Love And Thunder Ott Release Date Disney Hotstar Premier Revealed
News

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder OTT release date: Disney+ Hotstar premier revealed

Entertainment

Apart from Marvel titles, subscribers will be able to watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Episode 10, Big Boss 6 Telugu, Pinocchio, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Cars on the Road

Marve Thor: Love and Thunder

Image: Marvel

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder are finally coming to the small screen. The movie will be introduced on Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Disney+ Day. The movie was released early in the month of July. The movie is finally making its OTT debut soon. The movie will also be made available on the global platform of Disney Plus. Also Read - Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online: All you need to know

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8 on Disney Plus day. On the same day, Disney+ Hotstar will be revealing a host of new movies and shows. In the Marvel line-up itself, we are going to get the fourth episode of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk and Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor Love and Thunder. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

Apart from Marvel titles, subscribers will be able to watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Episode 10, Big Boss 6 Telugu, Pinocchio, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Cars on the Road, Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory, Frozen Sing-Along, Frozen 2 Sing-Along, Growing Up, Welcome to the Club (Simpsons), Tierra Incognita and more.

Disney Plus Hotstar also announced the release date of the House of Dragon series, which is a prequel to the critically acclaimed TV show Game of Thrones. The new series has been aired on August 22 at 6:30 AM. Episodes will be released every Monday morning.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 8:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 22, 2022 8:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to share your location on Android via Google Maps
How To
How to share your location on Android via Google Maps
How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail

How To

How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail

How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16

How To

How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16

Delhi-based startup develops anti-pollution helmet for bike riders

automobile

Delhi-based startup develops anti-pollution helmet for bike riders

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

automobile

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder OTT release date: Disney+ Hotstar premier revealed

Delhi-based startup develops anti-pollution helmet for bike riders

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

Warner Bros Discovery delays its plan to launch HBO Max India

Infinix to soon launch a budget smartphone in India: Check details

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More