Marvel Studios released Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 in cinemas. The Chris Hemsworth starrer film will arrive online on Disney+ Hotstar today at 1.30 pm IST in India. Notably, the OTT platform is celebrating its Disney+ Day today wherein, several films and series are being released for the viewers. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok to Marvel Midnight Suns: Most awaited PlayStation games coming this year

Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on Disney+ Hotstar today

thor, marvel, disney plus hotstar Also Read - Disney Plus Day releases (Sep 8) : Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road and more

In this 29th film of the franchise, God of Thunder Thor, is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcheron, on his journey of self-discovery. Gorr wants the end of all gods. To fight off the villain, Thor once again teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who—to Thor’s surprise—inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Also Read - EA is rumoured to be working on a Iron Man and Black Panther video game

The cast of the film includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on Disney Plus Hotstar.

thor, marvel, disney plus hotstar

Notably, Marvel’s recently released film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also became available on Disney+ Hotstar just after 47 days after the theatrical release. Other than this, Marvel shows including I am Groot, She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, Spider-man: No Way Home and more are also available to binge-watch on Disney Plus Hostar.

In addition to Thor, several other movies and series are debuting on the platform on the occasion of Disney+ Day. These films and shows include a new episode of She-Hulk (Ep 4), Koffee with Karan, Cars on the Road, Pinocchio and more.

Additionally, Disney is also offering a discount of 20 percent with the code “Disney20” on official merchandise that also includes action figures, t-shirts, headphones and so on.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 9:22 AM IST
