Although it has not been announced officially, Thor: Love and Thunder is likely to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Marvel Entertainment‘s Thor: Love and Thunder film has finally made its way to Indian cinemas today. The film has also been leaked online on different Torrent sites and Telegram channels, Tamil Rockers and more piracy websites. Do note, that downloading movies and series from such illegal websites may invite unwanted viruses that can infect your devices. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

Thor: Love and Thunder now released in cinemas

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe. The film is directed by Taika Waititi. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in Thor: Love and Thunder Special Edition, hints Madhav Sheth

In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Also Read - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix

In this film, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. This is the first time Thor has appeared after the Avengers: Endgame film. The God of Thunder’s retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor also happens to meet his astrophysicist ex-girlfriend Dr. Jane Foster who is undergoing cancer treatment. Together Thor, Korg, Zeus, king of the Olympians, and Mighty Thor take on the villain.

Although, it has not been announced officially, the film is likely to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. So if you are a premium member, you will be able to stream this Marvel film online soon.

For the unversed, the two recent Marvel films Spiderman: No Way Home (Netflix) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney+ Hotstar) are now available to watch online for free.

Thor Love and Thunder: Trailer

Here’s the trailer of Thor Love and Thunder, in case you haven’t watched it already:

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 6:38 PM IST

