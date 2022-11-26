comscore Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

In this film, guardians are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill. They head to Earth in search of the perfect Christmas gift.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Image: Marvel

Marvel Studios’ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special season 1 is now available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The Christmas special film brings back much-loved characters including Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot alongside Star-lord. Also Read - Avatar: The Way of Water to release on December 16: How to book tickets in India

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special still.

For the unversed, Marvel also released a mini-series for The Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot called I am Groot this year on Disney Plus Hotstar. Also Read - Airtel Rs 499 recharge plan offers Disney+ Hotstar OTT subscription: Check full list of tariffs

Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, directed by James Gunn, is a 41-minute film packed with comedy and action. In this film, Mantis, Drax, Groot and Rocket are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, who is sad after the death of Gamora (Avengers: Infinity War). The Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect Christmas gift. Also Read - India vs England cricket T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final: When, where, how to watch live match streaming online

The cast of the film includes Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, and Michael Rooker.

For the unversed, this is a standalone film. It is a bridge between The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although, one is advised to watch Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love And Thunder before watching this film, in exactly that order. All three films are already available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Volume 3 of The Guardians of the Galaxy will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. Just like other films, it will soon be available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The latest MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is now available to watch in theaters. As per the description of the film, “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

It is also expected to drop on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2022 1:01 PM IST
