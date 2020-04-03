Alex Pina’s Money Heist Season 4 will get on air worldwide on 3rd April 2020. Money Heist is a Spanish TV serial stream on Netflix. It is a crime drama series creates by Alex Pina. The series receives critical acclaim for its direction, sophisticated plot, and interpersonal dramas. And now the series is coming up with its Season 4, precisely to say the second half of the second season. Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Alvaro Morte, Paco Tous, and many more are in the lead roles.

The fourth season will begin with lots of chaos as the Professor thinks that Lisbon is dead. Money Heist is a subversion of the Heist genre, which is a sub-genre of the crime film. So, the series revolves around the Crime. The characters of Money Heist are somewhat antagonist and anti-heroes, and their mortalities are ever-changing. The show bagged so many awards for its earlier seasons, and now it’s coming back with more suspense and thrill. The unexpected twist and turns in last season gave goosebumps to viewers.

Money Heist Season 4 Cast and Plot:

One of the most anticipated new seasons of Money Heist will bring a cliffhanger with Alvaro Morte as The Professor. This Spanish drama will deliver plenty of excitement for the viewers and cast as well. Titled initially as La Casa De Papel, the episodes streaming will depend on the country you are living. The last season brought many twists, including Nairobi shot by police. May be Season 4 will start with chaos as Professor thinks that Lisbon is executed, and Nairobi is struggling with life. There is a violent confrontation among police and robbers in the new season. Whatever Season 4 will bring, it will surely make viewers jump from the edge!