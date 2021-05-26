comscore Money Heist Season 5 release date: When to watch on Netflix, Spoiler Alert, synopsis
Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel) Season 5 or final season to be released in two volumes post-September, here's everything for the MH's fans.

Money Heist Season 5 release date

Netflix’s popular Spanish crime drama series Money Heist release date has finally been announced. Money Heist Season 5 or the final season will be released in two parts and be streamed on the platform post-September. The popular Spanish heist series topped the chart in India when it hit the streaming service in 2017. Here are the details for the Money Heist fans.

Money Heist Season 5 premieres: When is it happening

Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel was first aired in Spain. But the popular show was ‘scrapped’ after its first series until Netflix bought the rights to the show and revived it. Fast forward 2021, Money Heist’s success has now brought the season finale for its audience which is split into two volumes, each with five episodes.

The five first episodes of Money Heist Season 5 will be streamed on Netflix on September 3, while the rest five episodes will hit the streaming platform on December 3. From what we can see on the teaser, the Season 5 won’t be just about action but the emotions encircling the characters.

Money Heist Season 5: Spoiler Alert

Here’s what the new season’s official synopsis leaks about the crime drama series (and it is all but Netflix to be blamed!!)
“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Money Heist Season 5 premieres

Netflix upcoming series – Money Heist Season 5: What to expect

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio and Álvaro Morte as El Profesor will revisit the new season. Netflix has also confirmed other members for Money Heist Season 5- Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, and Enrique Arce.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure,” Money Heist creator Álex Pina said in a statement.

While the teaser reveals the plot ‘transforming from robbery to war,’ Money Heist-philes are still months away from binging all the excitement.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2021 6:49 PM IST

