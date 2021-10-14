Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is all set to make its debut on Netflix. The much-awaited season is finally here with an intriguing teaser trailer. It is the final season of Netflix’s most popular Spanish-language series. The teaser trailer is available in Spanish and Hindi. Season 5 Volume 2 of Money Heist in India will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages like the previous four seasons. Also Read - Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra smartwatch with dual display, Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform launched

Money Heist season 5 volume 2 teaser trailer

Although the 25 seconds long teaser doesn't give an idea about what the end could be. But as Professor says, "In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't anyone else fall because of this heist."

Money Heist fans are still not over with Tokyo's shocking death in the last volume. And here we are, expecting the best thrill ride in volume 2. Let's see who will make it out alive from The Bank of Spain. The epic crime saga is geared to bring one of the most stirred endings as the final volume is on its way.

The final season of the web series was wrapped in May 2021, as confirmed by Netflix after sharing an image on Twitter with the caption, “Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends.”

What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENh — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

Money Heist is currently the second most popular non-English series, followed by the French-language mystery thriller Lupine at number one. The show premiered in 2017 on Spain’s Antena 3 before Netflix acquired the show later that year. The fifth season of Money Heist was released in two parts, with Volume 1 streaming from September 3, and volume 2 is scheduled to be released on December 3.

Talking about the main cast of Money Heist Season 5, they include Ursula Corberó as Tokyo, lvaro Morte as Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Stockholm as Esther Acebo as, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Colonel Tamayo and José Manuel Poga as Gandia.