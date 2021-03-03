Motorola launched the first Smart TV series in India back in 2019. The company is said to be planning to launch a 4K Android TV Stick soon. This will compete against 4K Android TV Stick offerings from Flipkart, Xiaomi, Amazon and others. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Motorola 4K Android TV Stick. Also Read - Motorola Moto Watch could use Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, support wireless charging

Motorola plans to launch its new “Motorola 4K Android TV Stick” on Flipkart in the coming weeks a source told BGR.in. The streaming stick will feature a box square structure, similar to the Flipkart MarQ Turbostream TV Stick. The small square box will be connected to the TV using its HDMI cable and will dangle on the back. Also Read - Motorola to launch its new Moto Watch series soon: Here are more details

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick: Price in India

The price of the upcoming streaming stick is currently unknown. However, we expect it to be priced similar to the competition, which is in the vicinity of Rs 4,000. The device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G100 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870; launch soon?

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick: Specifications

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick will be powered by a Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz. It will support content streaming in HD, Full HD and Ultra HD resolutions. The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 operating system.

The stick will come with an in-built Chromecast to let users project their PC and mobile screens onto the TV. Apart from this, the stick will come with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and YouTube. Users will also be able to download and access more streaming platforms like Discovery+, SonyLiv and more via the Google Play Store.

Along with the stick, the company will bundle a voice supported remote control, which will consist of dedicated buttons to activate Google Assistant, hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and YouTube.