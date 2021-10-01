Movies and Web Series Releasing in October on OTT: Rashmi Rocket, The Guilty, Sardar Udham Singh, and More

As COVID-19 cases are slowly declining, theatres have begun reopening across the country. October is going to be an exciting month for the movie buffs as there’s a long list of movies and web series waiting for release. From original releases to Bollywood drama, we have a festive collection to kick off this month. Some original releases like the ‘Army of Thieves, ‘The Guilty,’ and ‘After We Fell’ are making a complete package of incredible October. Let’s have a look at movies and web series releasing this month- Also Read - Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. Sardar Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will be released on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video’s OTT platform. Earlier, this film was scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. But it was postponed to January 15 this year, although that didn’t happen either. Now the movie directors have decided to release this film on Amazon Prime Video this month. Hopefully, we might be able to witness it on the screen this time. Also Read - Kota Factory Season 2 releases on Netflix: How to watch all new episodes online

The Guilty

The Guilty will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 1. It is a remake of the Danish drama Den skyldige. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of a 911 operator. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Nic Pizzolatto.

Little Things Season 4

Little Things Season 4 will stream from October 15. Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, Little Things celebrate Dhruv and Kavya’s relationship. Season 4 will release on Netflix. Little Things season 4 is written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, and Gaurav Patki.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu starrer film Rashmi Rocket will be released on OTT platform Zee5 on October 15, 2021. Other than Tapsee, Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak are on the screencast too. Akarsh Khurana is the director of this film.

Army of Thieves

Army of Thieves will release on October 29 on Netflix. The movie is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie drama ‘Army of the Dead.’ It is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer and a screenplay by Shay Hatten.

Shiddat

Shiddat is releasing on October 1 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan, and Diana Penty are in the lead roles in the movie. Kunal Deshmukh directs the film.