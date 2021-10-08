October will be an exciting month for the movie buffs as there’s a long list of movies and web series available to watch on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and More. Grab your coke and popcorn and binge-watch all your favorite shows and movies on several OTT platforms. From Leander Paes BreakPoint to Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii, gear yourself to watch the festive collection this weekend. Also Read - Netflix brings Play Something shuffle mode feature for Android mobile users

Shiddat

Shiddat can be a perfect watch for this weekend as the movie stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The movie is a Bollywood drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film's screenplay is written by Sridhar Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar. The film revolves around a happy-go-lucky boy Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal), falling in love with Kartika (Radhika Madan). The film was released on October 1 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Break Point

Break Point is an untold story of former Indian doubles tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati. It is an Indian documentary series of the Zee 5 app directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The series showcase the friendship, accomplishments, and off-court partnership of both Indian doubles tennis players. The trailer also features Saniya Mirza, Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan, and others. The documentary series was released on October 1.

Thalaivii

Thalaivi is a Bollywood biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Vijay AL directs the film, and Vijayendra Prasad writes its screenplay. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran. The movie was released on September 10 and is available on Netflix.

Kota Factory Season 2

The second season of the ‘Kota Factory’ on Netflix is finally released with more realistic problems and struggles in the life of students. The web series was released on Netflix on September 24. Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ehsaas Chanana, Revathi Pillai, Mayur More, and Urvi Singh are seen in pivotal roles.

The Guilty

The Guilty is available on Netflix. The suspense-thriller movie released on October 1. It is a remake of the Danish drama Den skyldige. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of a 911 operator. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Nic Pizzolatto.

Sex Education Season 3

Sex Education is a British teen comedy-drama television series created by Laurie Nunn for Netflix. The series features Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood. Season 3 is available on Netflix.