Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a new superhero named Ms. Marvel, a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan. Marvel has announced that the series Ms. Marvel will arrive on streaming service Disney Plus on June 8. It will land on Disney Plus Hotstar in India on the same day. The new trailer released on Tuesday shows Khan wearing Avengers T-shirts to school. Also Read - Marvel 2022 releases: Ms Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, more

The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/1ZPllR1ktr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 15, 2022

The cast of the series includes Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Several Marvel Universe stars including Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk, Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel have reacted to the trailer of Ms. Marvel.

Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala! pic.twitter.com/IkoRkKsZGx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2022

You ARE a superhero, Kamala. https://t.co/7I7m0os5Mg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 16, 2022

For the unversed, Marvel’s much-awaited Moon Knight series, starring Oscar Isaac, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30. The series is based on a Marvel comic character with the name Moon Knight. This six-episode series will take Marvel Cinematic Universe in a darker direction.