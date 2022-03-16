comscore Marvel release first trailer of Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series
News

'Ms. Marvel' series to release on Disney Plus on June 8

Entertainment

Ms. Marvel is a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan who is a die heart fan of Captain Marvel. The series will arrive on streaming service Disney Plus Hotstar on June 8.

Ms. Marvel, June 8

Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a new superhero named Ms. Marvel, a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan. Marvel has announced that the series Ms. Marvel will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8. Marvel describes Kamala Khan as “an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe.” She is a “Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel”. The girl always feels invisible both at school and home until she discovers her own superpowers, something she always looked up to. Her superpowers are of a shape-shifter who can grow big or tiny, however, Khan’s powers are more “cosmic” than expected.

The new trailer released on Tuesday shows Khan wearing Avengers T-shirts to school.

Marvel describes Kamala Khan as “an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe.” She is a “Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel”. The girl always feels invisible both at school and home until she discovers her own superpowers, something she always looked up to. Also Read - Top crime series/films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

She also ends up crossing paths with her idol and Monica Rambeau.

The cast of the series includes Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Several Marvel Universe stars including Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk, Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel have reacted to the trailer of Ms.  Marvel.

For the unversed, Marvel’s much-awaited Moon Knight series, starring Oscar Isaac, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30. The series is based on a Marvel comic character with the name Moon Knight. This six-episode series will take Marvel Cinematic Universe in a darker direction.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 9:57 AM IST

