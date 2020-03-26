comscore Music Streaming industry pledges to help musicians hit by COVID-19
Music Streaming industry pledges to help musicians hit by Coronavirus Outbreak

Check Out music Streaming industry pledges to help musicians hit by COVID-19. Read more about Spotify pledges to donate musicians amid coronavirus breakdown

  Updated: March 26, 2020 1:22 PM IST
The world is under the devastating impact of Coronovirus breakdown. People are lockdown in their homes and are working from either from their homes or from a remote location. Music streaming giants such as Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Music, SiriusXM, Tidal, and Pandora came to the forefront to help musicians who are hit by COVID-19. These Music streaming giants pledges to contribute towards MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Manson Jr, says during an interview about how difficult it will be if no musicians will conduct their music shows. He says:

“If people aren’t able to do concerts, it’s going to be hard for our community to continue to make money. That’s musicians, cartage people, engineers, lighting—everybody who works to put these things on, not just the people you see on the stage singing.”

After the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, the charitable organization MusiCares immediately establishes the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund establishes to professionally help musicians whose life and jobs are affected after the Coronavirus outbreak. The MusiCares and the Recording Academy together raise an initial $2 Million to start the COVID-19 Relief Fund. In recent news coming from the Music, the industry is that Music

Spotify pledges to help Musicians amid Coronavirus Breakdown:

Streaming giant Spotify pledges to contribute $10 million for struggling musicians hit by Coronavirus Outbreak. Spotify decides to partner with MusiCares to help musicians for the initiative. The company decides to launch a tool through which artists can link out of the app to alternative donation pages. Similarly, SoundCloud joins hands with Twitch to help musicians to help them during the Coronavirus Outbreak. MusiCares establishes by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and wellness of music people.

