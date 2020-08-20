Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices

Samsung recently unveiled a wide range of devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event this month. Now, streaming service Netflix has added official HDR support for these devices. The list includes the recently launched flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the new folding phone Galaxy Z Fold 2. Also Read - Netflix opening tune gets a Hans Zimmer-sized upgrade for the big screen

The new Samsung devices include a bunch of older phones too. Here is the complete list. From the newer phones, we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Tab S7+. We also have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Some of the older phones are the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Tab S7, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

If you didn't already know, HDR certification from Netflix is necessary. Not all devices that have an HDR-capable screen are able to stream HD content from the OTT platform. The company instead chooses individual devices that get a certification to stream full high res content. You can check out the same at the Netflix website here.

In other news, Netflix recently got a new cinematic opening for theatrical releases on the big screen. The maker of the new 16-second score is none other than popular composer Hans Zimmer, the man behind the score of some award-winning films including Inception and the Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

The idea behind the new tune was to create a score that people would connect with instantly over time. Think of the instant connection formed every time we hear the 20th Century Fox score in the cinema. However, the new score needed here had to be something that carried the Netflix vibe. At 16 seconds, the new intro isn’t the longest one but is certainly bigger than the old Netflix tune. Not being too long also fits into the Netflix OTT mantra in an age where people want their content shown immediately.

