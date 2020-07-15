comscore Netflix adds new Shuffle button to suggest similar content | BGR India
Netflix adds new shuffle button for some users to suggest similar content

The Netflix shuffle button will suggest new movies and shows so users can avoid scrolling through the ‘endless’ entries and confusing themselves over what to watch next.

  Published: July 15, 2020 12:53 PM IST
Netflix

Streaming service Netflix is reportedly bringing in a new feature. Netflix users have been seeing a new ‘shuffle’ button pop up in the app. While not everyone has had the feature yet, expect to get it soon. The new shuffle feature appears to be still in its experimental stages and has, for now, a very limited rollout. Also Read - OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements, support for 3rd party AirPlay service apps

The aim of the Netflix shuffle feature is simple. It will suggest a new movie or show for users to watch based on the movie or show you just finished watching. This is similar to Spotify suggesting similar songs to users based on their interests. As per a report by Forbes, the feature will supposedly help Netflix users find more relevant content. The shuffle button will suggest new movies and shows so users can avoid scrolling through the ‘endless’ entries and confusing themselves over what to watch next. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to come by late June

Is Netflix shuffling a good idea?

Whether people will appreciate this feature from the OTT platform is still debatable. On one hand, the shuffle feature suggests new content for users to watch and, technically speaking, saves time for users to go find another movie to watch or show to binge on. Also Read - Alexa on Fire TV stick offer voice support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

On the other hand, this also beats the whole point of an OTT platform where users are used to religiously explore new content. The ‘explore’ factor was what differentiated streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, from television, where users watch what is on, rather than choose what to watch. The shuffle feature pointing users to what to watch next kills the need to explore.

Moreover, unlike the songs on Spotify, movies, and shows will take up a lot more of your time than a few minutes. This may end up in users feeling unsatisfied if they did not like the suggestion thrown on them, now having wasted anywhere from 2 to 50 hours. Regardless, only time will tell how well the implementation of Netflix shuffle is and whether users actually resonate with its algorithms. If this happens to be a bigger rollout, you may soon see a shuffle button in your Netflix app too.

