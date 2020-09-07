comscore Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content | BGR India
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Other platforms who also signed the regulation code include Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, and Alt Balaji among others.

  Published: September 7, 2020 6:32 PM IST
Netflix

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, and other OTT platforms recently signed up to a self-regulation code. This is an attempt to have a universal content regulation code for content streamed on these OTT platforms. Further, the purpose of the regulation code is to keep a check on the oversight towards censorship on the content available on these apps. Also Read - How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

The platforms that signed up for the self-regulation code include Zee5, Viacom 18, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, and Flickstree. The self-regulation code for OCCPs has been unveiled by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) The code will factor in things like content descriptions and age labels that come with all movies and TV shows. Also Read - Netflix: How to get the most out of the subtitles

“To give consumers more choice and control, the Universal Self-Regulation Code includes a framework for age classification and content descriptions for titles as well as access control tools. The Code also introduces a clear, transparent, and structured grievance redressal and escalation mechanism for reporting non-compliance with the prescribed guidelines,” said the new guidelines. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

The Indian Government has so far not actively censored content on streaming platforms. Hence, the new guidelines might come as a disappointment to users. Streaming platforms like Netflix grew in popularity recently and one of the factors that played a role here was censorship. Tired of oddly cut scenes in theatrical releases, users turned to stream platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to get the complete, uncut experience of content.

Netflix free access

In other news, Netflix is currently providing free access to many original series and movies to users. These include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite (Boss: lite), Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet and Greek and Frankie.  With this new offering, users will be able to watch full movies in any available language, without subscribing to the platform.

Having said that, you will be only able to watch the first episode of the first season. For this, you do not even need to create a Netflix account. Netflix has brought this offer to add new users to its platform. This offer is available globally and you can sign up via this link-netflix.com/watch-free. According to the company’s support page, this offer is available only on browsers and computers. The offer is available on Windows PCs, Macs, Android devices and Smart TVs, and Fire Stick.

  Published Date: September 7, 2020 6:32 PM IST

Best Sellers