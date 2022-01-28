While major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more bring an array of new shows and films every month for their users, most consumers in India, 69 percent to be more precise, still struggle to choose what to watch. As per a survey conducted by Accenture, more than 60 percent of consumers in India think that the content that they pay for is irrelevant to them. The report adds that although users have a lot of choices when it comes to content but that is also a reason why it is so complex to choose one. Also Read - Disney+ announces to expand its service to more than 50 countries later this year

Additionally, 81 percent of the surveyed users wish to share their profiles with another service to get better personalised content. 60 percent of the surveyed consumers globally think that navigating among the services looking for what to watch is “a little” to “very” frustrating. The more services they use, the more frustrated they get. According to the report, 22 percent consumers globally use four or more services while 33 percent subscribe to just one. Also Read - What's new on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video in February 2022

Although the survey does not mention names of the major OTT platforms in India, they include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Voot, and others. The report reveals that the consumers are reaching limits on how much they are willing to spend on streaming services. 33 percent of global consumers say that they will “somewhat” or “greatly” reduce their spending on streaming services in the coming year, on both subscriptions and in-app purchases. Also Read - Tata Sky becomes Tata Play, adds OTT combo packs, free service visits and more

In India, 46 percent of users surveyed say that they plan to reduce their expenditure on media and entertainment across subscriptions. “The monthly payments for more services are a growing problem. In fact, many consumers are approaching their upper limit on the amount of money they’ll spend for streaming services”, reports Accenture.

As per the report, Seven in 10 (70 percent) consumers globally said they expect streaming services to continue raising their prices.