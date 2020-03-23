comscore Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel Good movies to watch in Coronavirus
  Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel Good movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown
Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel Good movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown

Check out Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel Good movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown including Dil Chahta Hai, Kung Fu Panda, Happy Feet, English vinglish, and many more. Download feel good movies on Netflix and Amazon prime

  • Published: March 23, 2020 9:30 PM IST
Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel good movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown. You are stuck inside due to Coronavirus Lockdown and want to take a cinematic break. But not sure about what to watch online that can enlighten up your mood. In this time of Coronavirus outbreak and staying at home, people are getting nervous about what they will do for these days other than working from home. Its time that you stop watching Contagion and give attention to something that can uplift your mood. The movie theaters and cinema halls are closed, and many upcoming movies are already postponed until the world doesn’t get rid of the Coronavirus outbreak. So, we have put up a list of sweet, heartwarming, and uplifting movies ranging from adventure to sweetness that offer some rest to your mind amid this distressing news.

Here is the list of Netflix and Amazon Prime Feel-good movies to watch:

Happy Feet

Happy Feet is one of the best Feel good film to watch on Netflix during Coronavirus Lockdown. The film is a musical comedy about a penguin known as Mumble, who is not ordinary like other penguins, and that’s the reason fellow penguins ridicule him. Unlike, his pals, young penguin Mumble can’t sing like well enough to attract a mate. But he is blessed with an unusual gift. Happy Feet directs by George Miller and produces under Warner bros pictures. The movie is a fun and innocent family fun movie. Happy feet give us the view of digital Antarctica that’s amazing as well as chilling. You can watch this sweet and loving movie on Netflix

Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise is an Australian romantic drama that directs by Richard Linklater. The film is about a young man in his 20’s who meets with a French woman on their way to Europe on a train. This American backpacker strikes up a conversation with a woman on the train to Vienna and persuades her to spend his last day in Europe with him. The movie is a sweet time pass with your partner during the sad news of Coronavirus outbreak.

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda is one of the best feel-good movies of all time available on amazon prime. The movie is an American film produces by the biggest producer of Animation films DreamWorks Animation. The movie is about a full and fat Panda known as Po Ping and his journey of finding his true self. For all his life, he dreams of becoming a warrior, but his giant and the bulging body doesn’t allow him to do harsh works. It is a hilarious movie that you can watch with your family and kids. The story is about a power that lies within oneself and how far we go to understand that power.

 English Vinglish

English Vinglish is one of the sweetest Netflix movies to watch during Coronavirus Lockdown. Sridevi’s role as a woman who doesn’t know how to speak English. She visits the United States for a wedding ceremony, and she joins English Learning classes and excels in it too. The movie is about a journey of a woman from confining inside her house to climbing to the top.

Dil Chahta Hai

Releases in the year 2001, Dil Chahta Hai is a film that takes you through the journey of importance of life. If you have not made a holiday to Goa, then Dil Chahta Hai is one such movie that inspires you to take a ride to Goa. The film tells us about what real friendship is all about.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 9:30 PM IST

