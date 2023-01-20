Here are all the movies coming to Netflix in 2023

Netflix has announced its Film Slate for the year 2023. The list contains all the movies that will be releasing on Netflix this year along with the timeline of their launch. The list includes several anticipated movies such as Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 and Jennifer Lopez’s action sequence, The Mother, to name a few. Also Read - Google parent Alphabet reportedly fires 12,000 employees with immediate effect

Notably, while Netflix has provided the exact date of launch, the list includes a host of movies whose release date will be released as they inch closer to the day of the premier. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 listed on the official website: All you need to know

Interestingly, Netflix’s Film Slate for 2023 comes around the same time when its founder and Co-CEO, Reed Hastings, has resigned from his position. The company has promoted Greg Peters from Chief Operating Officer to become Ted Sarandos’s co-CEO. Also Read - Netflix to soon roll out paid password sharing

“I’m so proud of our first 25 years, and so excited about our next quarter of a century,” the Netflix founder wrote in a post, adding, “Ted, Greg and I have been working closely together in different capacities for 15 years.”

Here is a detailed list of all the movies coming to Netflix in 2023 along with their availability. You can check a detailed description of these movies here.

Movies coming to Netflix in 2023 and their availability

— Dog Gone – January 13

— Jung_E – January 20

— You People – January 27

— Pamela, A Love Story – January 31

— True Spirit – February 3

— Bill Russell: Legend – February 8

— Your Place or Mine – February 10

— We Have a Ghost – February 24

— Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10

— The Magician’s Elephant – March 17

— Murder Mystery 2 – March 31

— Tourists Guide To Love – April 27

— The Mother – May 12

— Extraction 2 – June 16

— They Cloned Tyrone – July 21

— Heart Of Stone – August 11

— Lift – August 25

— Damsel – October 13

— Pain Hustlers – October 27

— The Killer – November 10

— A Family Affair – November 17

— Leo – November 22

— Leave The World Behind – December 8

— Rebel Moon – December 22

— Chupa – Spring 2023

— Kill Boksoon — Spring 2023

— Happiness For Beginners – Summer 2023

— The Perfect Find – Summer 2023

— Love At First Sight – Fall 2023

— Nyad – Fall 2023

— Spaceman – Fall 2023

— The Archies

— Best. Christmas. Ever!

— Carga Máxima (Overhaul)

— Chakda ‘Xpress

— Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

— Choose Love

— The Deepest Breath

— Maestro

— Monkey Man

— The Monkey King

— Nimona

— The Out-Laws

— Players

— Reptile

— Rustin

— Shirley

— Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film

— Victim/Suspect