Netflix has a handful of interactive shows on its platform including Black Mirror, Kimmy Schmidt and more. The streaming platform has now announced a new interactive daily trivia show called "Trivia Quest" which is based on the popular Trivia Crack online game. The new quiz daily aims to put its viewer's knowledge to the test. Created by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions, the show is slated to release on April 1.

The Trivia Quest will take viewers through 24 questions every day throughout the month of April. These questions that will appear in multiple-choice format and will be based on a variety of topics including pop culture, science and more.

To make it more fun, every time you answer, you will help an animated character called Willy to rescue his folks from Evil Rocky, the villain of the show. As the viewers reach different levels, the prisoners will slowly release. You can always replay the quizzes if you give wrong answers on the first go. Although the concept seems pretty juvenile, however, the trailer suggests that the game will have both “standard” and “hard” questions to keep users entertained.



As per the company's Tudum blog, "A newly released teaser trailer introduces us to Willy and Evil Rocky, while also showcasing the types of questions we might experience on the show. There's even a few Easter eggs scattered throughout the clip — anyone else spot that demogorgon?"

Since April 1 is also April Fool’s day and tech companies are known to pull pranks on that day by making bizarre announcements, Netflix has assured that this is not one of them. It further adds that the Trivia Quest daily show will be available on smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads and iPod touches.