Netflix has finally brought the shuffle feature for Android users. The popular OTT platform has launched the new “Play Something” feature for its Android mobile users that will make it easier to find something to watch when a user can’t make a decision. Also Read - Android 12 rollout stared: Features, list of eligible devices and more

To recall, Netflix began testing the feature in April this year and it has now brought it on the Android platform today. Currently, iOS users won’t be able to use the new shuffle feature. But the company announced that it will start testing Play Something on iOS in the coming months. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021

“Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That’s why we’ve created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch. When you hit the ‘Play Something’ button, you’ll be instantly met with a series or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - OTT releases in October: Sardar Udham Singh, The Guilty, and other movies and web series

Netflix also launched its Fast Laughs feature, which rolled out on iOS earlier this year, on Android mobile. Fast Laughs is a TikTok-style feature that shows clips from various comedies found on the platform.

On Android, Fast Laughs will be accessible from the bottom navigation bar with a dedicated tab.

Netflix recently announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio, marking the first purchase of a gaming studio for the streaming giant.

Along with the acquisition, the company has also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets. Night School Studio is best known for its debut game, Oxenfree, a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

(With IANS inputs)