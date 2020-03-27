Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Netflix has been the company to shy away from being creative regardless of the situation. With COVID-19 outbreak forcing billions of people to stay home, the video streaming giant is doing what it does the best. No, it is not fighting Coronavirus by spoiling its own shows. The ads spoiling the latest TV shows from Netflix are not real. Well, the spoilers are but the billboards are not promoted by the streaming video giant.

The fake billboards spoiling latest seasons of Stranger Things or Love Is Blind is the brain child of Seine Kongruangkit and Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo. Also known as Brave of the Miami Ad School Europe in Hamburg, Germany. As reported by Forbes, they figured out the best way to stop coronavirus is to stay at home. This is also the message being promoted by various governments and healthcare professionals.

So Brave decided to keep people at home by threatening to spoil their favorite Netflix series. Yes, the idea is ingenious but it is not officially made by Netflix. The idea came to mind when the pair from Miami Ad School Europe returned home to Thailand last week. They noticed that the government was not effectively communicating the risk to the public when they don’t stay home.

“So we decided to help by doing what we know best, coming up with creative ideas,” Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, who is a recent graduate, told Forbes.

“The best way to stop the spread of Covid-19 is to #staythefuckhome, but some people still think it’s okay to go out and chill, spoiling it for us all,” the spec ad reads. “So we took an extreme measure: we spoil their favourite Netflix shows.”

Since the spec campaign was published online on Thursday, the local sites from all over the world have mistaken it for a real campaign. Number of people on have also shared it on Twitter assuming it is real billboards. However, they did not realize that these are digital ads and not real. While the ad has gone viral, even making some believe it’s real, its creators did not expect the fandom.

“Don’t get me wrong, we knew it’s a beautiful idea from the start and that it should at least get a chance to be presented to an agency or best, the client, but our goal was to help create a piece of communication that could really make a change,” Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, said.

Chaimoungkalo also confirmed that Netflix rejected the ad. This could be because of the fact that it does not need any helf. The streaming service has seen off the charts increase in viewing since January 31, 2020. “You can imagine, all viewing is up. It’s up on Netflix, on CNN, on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help out a lot of people,” Chief Content Officer Ted Serandos said in a CNN interview on Sunday.