comscore Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Netflix is not spoiling its own shows but these billboards to fight Coronavirus are brilliant
News

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows but these billboards to fight Coronavirus are brilliant

Entertainment

Read how a billboard spoiling Netflix shows to promote social distance during Coronavirus went viral.

  • Updated: March 27, 2020 6:55 PM IST
Netflix Coronavirus Spoiler Billboard

Netflix has been the company to shy away from being creative regardless of the situation. With COVID-19 outbreak forcing billions of people to stay home, the video streaming giant is doing what it does the best. No, it is not fighting Coronavirus by spoiling its own shows. The ads spoiling the latest TV shows from Netflix are not real. Well, the spoilers are but the billboards are not promoted by the streaming video giant.

Related Stories


The fake billboards spoiling latest seasons of Stranger Things or Love Is Blind is the brain child of Seine Kongruangkit and Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo. Also known as Brave of the Miami Ad School Europe in Hamburg, Germany. As reported by Forbes, they figured out the best way to stop coronavirus is to stay at home. This is also the message being promoted by various governments and healthcare professionals.

So Brave decided to keep people at home by threatening to spoil their favorite Netflix series. Yes, the idea is ingenious but it is not officially made by Netflix. The idea came to mind when the pair from Miami Ad School Europe returned home to Thailand last week. They noticed that the government was not effectively communicating the risk to the public when they don’t stay home.

“So we decided to help by doing what we know best, coming up with creative ideas,” Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, who is a recent graduate, told Forbes.

“The best way to stop the spread of Covid-19 is to #staythefuckhome, but some people still think it’s okay to go out and chill, spoiling it for us all,” the spec ad reads. “So we took an extreme measure: we spoil their favourite Netflix shows.”

Parasite now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video: Check out details

Also Read

Parasite now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video: Check out details

Since the spec campaign was published online on Thursday, the local sites from all over the world have mistaken it for a real campaign. Number of people on have also shared it on Twitter assuming it is real billboards. However, they did not realize that these are digital ads and not real. While the ad has gone viral, even making some believe it’s real, its creators did not expect the fandom.

“Don’t get me wrong, we knew it’s a beautiful idea from the start and that it should at least get a chance to be presented to an agency or best, the client, but our goal was to help create a piece of communication that could really make a change,” Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, said.

Chaimoungkalo also confirmed that Netflix rejected the ad. This could be because of the fact that it does not need any helf. The streaming service has seen off the charts increase in viewing since January 31, 2020. “You can imagine, all viewing is up. It’s up on Netflix, on CNN, on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help out a lot of people,” Chief Content Officer Ted Serandos said in a CNN interview on Sunday.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 6:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2020 6:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week
Gaming
Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Entertainment

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Features

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

Top Products

Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Entertainment

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India
Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Features

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home
Netflix, Hotstar, Facebook, Amazon Prime, Youtube will stream in SD amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment

Netflix, Hotstar, Facebook, Amazon Prime, Youtube will stream in SD amid Coronavirus Outbreak

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने जारी किया Coronavirus के लक्षण की जांच करने वाला टूल, जानिए कैसे तरह है काम

Lockdown में सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, दूरदर्शन पर दिखाई जाएगी रामायण

सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए जारी किया एप, ऐसे मिलेगा आपको अलर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन रेंडर्स

Tata Sky दे रही खास ऑफर, लॉकडाउन में ऐसे उठा सकते हैं इसका फायदा

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
News
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

News

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak