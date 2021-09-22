Netflix is offering free mobile subscription in this country

Netflix Free Subscription: One of the biggest and most popular streaming platforms in the world, Netflix, has announced to offer a free subscription of its mobile plan in Kenya. With this, users in the market will get access to about a quarter of TV shows and movies streaming on the platform. The idea behind this strategy is to grow its presence in the African market, a Reuters report stated. Also Read - Netflix is finally letting people play games on Android

Netflix has revealed that the free subscription plan will be available on Android only. With this initiative, the streaming platform hopes users will eventually sign up for a paid plan that offers more content across genres. The free plan provides access to some of the popular TV shows and movies including Money Heist, Bridgerton, and African series Blood & Water, among others. The good thing is, the mobile plan doesn’t contain advertisements. Also Read - Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT plans to consider

In an official blog post, Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix said, “if you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service.” Conk further added, “and if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.” The video streaming platform will roll out across Kenya in the days to come. The specific start and end date of this free offer has not been revealed yet. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans with free Netflix subscription: Check plans, price, data benefits, more

With this initiative, Netflix is aiming to add customers in all the untouched markets. To attract customers in Africa, the video streaming platform is also investing in locally made programming including Queen Sono and Jiva. It has also partnered with production studios in Nigeria.

Additionally, Netflix is working on building a stronghold in countries like India and compete with other streaming platforms including Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, among others. It offers four subscription plans in India including Rs 199 mobile, Rs 499 basic, Rs 649 standard, and Rs 799 premium plan.