Netflix Hindi is now available for Mobiles, Computers and TVs

Netflix has been introducing a lot of features and changes as of late to widen the OTT platform’s audience in India. The latest change, however, will likely be the biggest one yet. Netflix now offers its entire user interface in Hindi, the most commonly spoken regional language throughout the country. Also Read - How to change Netflix user interface to Hindi: Step-by-step guide

Each part of the new interface, right from the sign-up page, title cards, search and even the payment page will now be available in Hindi. The Netflix Hindi interface will also be accessible via all apps and devices, irrespective of whether it is a mobile, TV, or a computer. Further, changing the interface to Hindi on one device does not affect all other devices connected to the same account. Also Read - Netflix gets playback speed setting feature on Android

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content,” said Netflix India’s VP of content, Monika Shergil, adding that “we believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi.” Also Read - Netflix now allows some users to 'Pause' their Membership for up to 10 months

Another noteworthy element here is that the new Netflix Hindi interface is not just regionally limited to India. The new interface will be available to select from Netflix’s list of languages across the world. These include 26 other languages: Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Netflix adds playback speed, ‘pause membership’ features

In other news, the OTT platform recently added the option to change playback speed on the OTT service. The new feature includes 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.25x, and 1.5x playback speed options as well. Last month, the platform started offering ‘pause membership’ option to its users. The new feature lets you temporarily stop your subscription plan for up to 10 months. If you resume within these 10 months, you still have access to your account, saved history and settings.