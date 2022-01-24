comscore Netflix India announces Take Ten competition: What will the winners get?
News

Netflix India announces 'Take Ten' competition to discover next-gen storytellers

Entertainment

Netflix announced that 10 participants will be given an opportunity to attend workshops by "the best in the creative industry" and even get a grant for $10,000 (approx Rs 7,46,200) along with a fully-funded short film.

netflix-1200

Netflix India has announced ‘Take Ten’, a short film workshop and competition, for aspiring filmmakers in India. The content streaming platform aims to “discover and support emerging filmmakers from diverse backgrounds in India”. The US-based company even announced that 10 filmmakers will be given an opportunity to attend workshops by “the best in the creative industry” and even get a grant for $10,000 (approx Rs 7,46,200) along with a fully-funded short film. Also Read - Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

“Take Ten is a celebration of storytelling and originality. The workshop and competition aim to be inclusive and showcase the diverse voices behind and in front of the camera in India,” says film critic, author and Film Companion editor, Anupama Chopra, who is leading the program. “I hope Take Ten enables artists across India to find their footing and soar.” Also Read - Netflix reports lowest year of subscriber growth since 2015

Netflix Take Ten: Eligibility, how to register

To register for the Take Ten workshop and competition, the participant needs to be over the age of 18. Also, they need to be a citizen or a resident of India. Registration will open on February 7  on the Take Ten website.  To enter, people need to submit a short film of up to two minutes on the topic: My India. This short film should be shot on phone and represent who they are as a filmmaker. Also Read - Best OTT Releases of January 2022 - Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild and more

Notably, all the applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis. These films will be showcased on Netflix’s India YouTube channel.

Once selected, the participants will get to bring their short film idea to life and get a chance to learn about writing, direction, production and more from major personalities including Abhishek Chaubey, Hansal Mehta, Juhi Chaturvedi, Neeraj Ghaywan and Guneet Monga.

As per a statement by Netflix India, “Inclusion behind the camera leads to inclusion in front of the camera. Take Ten aims to build a more inclusive creative industry, while giving the next generation of storytellers a platform to share their voice and perspectives through their stories.”

  Published Date: January 24, 2022 4:17 PM IST

