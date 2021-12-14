comscore Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149
News

Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149

Entertainment

Netflix lowering its membership prices is surely a big deal, especially when the rivals are constantly increasing their subscription prices. The new prices do not come with any catch and are available for all customers.

Netflix free

Contrary to other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, among others, the US-based Netflix video streaming platform slashes its subscription charges in India by a huge margin. The mobile-only plan now starts at Rs 149 instead of Rs 199. The initiative is clearly just another attempt to strengthen its footprints in India and gain more customers. Also Read - Netflix launches 'Tudum', a website for trailers, exclusive interviews, top trending shows and more

Netflix lowering its membership prices is surely a big deal, especially when the rivals are constantly increasing their subscription prices. The new prices do not come with any catch and are available for all customers. Also Read - Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

These new prices are all listed on the official website and seem like a permanent cut. Also Read - Top movies of 2021 on OTT platforms to watch now: Red Notice, Tik Tik Boom, Haseen Dillruba and more

Check out the revised Netflix plans:

-Mobile plan: Previously priced at R 199, it is now available at Rs 149.

-Basic plan: Previously priced at Rs 499, it will be available at a mouth-watering price of Rs 199 per month. This is surely a massive price cut.

-Standard plan: This plan previously cost 649 and is now available at a price of Rs 499 per month.

-Premium plan: Previously priced at Rs 799, the plan is now available at a much cheaper price of Rs 649.

While the prices have been dropped, the offerings remain the same.

Check out the benefits:

–Mobile plan priced at Rs 149 offers support for one screen, either mobile or tablet with 480p resolution. This one doesn’t allow you to access Netflix on a TV or computer or any big screen.

-Basic plan now priced at Rs 199 per month can be accessed on a larger screen but the resolution remains 480 p. This plan is also limited to one screen.

-Standard plan, which is now available at a price of Rs 499 per month, can be used in two devices at the same time. It comes with support for 1080p resolution and can be accessed on screens of all kinds – small or big.

-Premium plan is now available at a much cheaper price of Rs 649 per month. It supports four screens, 4K resolution, and any kind of screen — be it a tablet, mobile, computer, or TV.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 9:57 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 14, 2021 10:02 AM IST

News

Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149
Entertainment
Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149
Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features

News

Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features
Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

Laptops

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date
Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119

Telecom

Reliance Jio silently launches its cheapest prepaid plan at Rs 119
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 14: How to win Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 14: How to win Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate and more

