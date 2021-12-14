Contrary to other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, among others, the US-based Netflix video streaming platform slashes its subscription charges in India by a huge margin. The mobile-only plan now starts at Rs 149 instead of Rs 199. The initiative is clearly just another attempt to strengthen its footprints in India and gain more customers. Also Read - Netflix launches 'Tudum', a website for trailers, exclusive interviews, top trending shows and more

Netflix lowering its membership prices is surely a big deal, especially when the rivals are constantly increasing their subscription prices. The new prices do not come with any catch and are available for all customers.

These new prices are all listed on the official website and seem like a permanent cut.

Check out the revised Netflix plans:

-Mobile plan: Previously priced at R 199, it is now available at Rs 149.

-Basic plan: Previously priced at Rs 499, it will be available at a mouth-watering price of Rs 199 per month. This is surely a massive price cut.

-Standard plan: This plan previously cost 649 and is now available at a price of Rs 499 per month.

-Premium plan: Previously priced at Rs 799, the plan is now available at a much cheaper price of Rs 649.

While the prices have been dropped, the offerings remain the same.

Check out the benefits:

–Mobile plan priced at Rs 149 offers support for one screen, either mobile or tablet with 480p resolution. This one doesn’t allow you to access Netflix on a TV or computer or any big screen.

-Basic plan now priced at Rs 199 per month can be accessed on a larger screen but the resolution remains 480 p. This plan is also limited to one screen.

-Standard plan, which is now available at a price of Rs 499 per month, can be used in two devices at the same time. It comes with support for 1080p resolution and can be accessed on screens of all kinds – small or big.

-Premium plan is now available at a much cheaper price of Rs 649 per month. It supports four screens, 4K resolution, and any kind of screen — be it a tablet, mobile, computer, or TV.