comscore Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: Knoe details
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
News

Netflix has copied this TikTok feature and it's got the world laughing

Entertainment

Netflix has added a new Fast Laughs feature that acts as a TikTok clone, thus, becoming one of the platforms that have copied the now-banned app.

netflix fast laughs

Image: Netflix

Netflix has added a new feature to its pool, called Fast Laughs and it is nothing but yet another TikTok clone. The new Netflix feature displays funny and short video clips in a vertical format for users to get a glimpse of the content and finally watch. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

With the new feature, Netflix has officially jumped onto the ‘TikTok alternatives’ bandwagon. Here’s a look at what all the new Fast Laughs feature is all about. Also Read - Netflix rolls out 'Downloads For You' for Android users globally: Here's how to enable

Netflix’s Fast Laughs for the short comedy

The new Fast Laughs feature will pick up short clips from a comedic movie, show, or stand-up specials and display them in a vertical format, much like it is done on TikTok. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2021 gift ideas: Check out five affordable Valentine's day tech gift ideas

There will now a dedicated ‘Fast Laughs’ section (currently in Netflix for iOS), which strikes a similarity to that of TikTok. The short videos will come with multiple options. There will be an option to react ‘LOL,’ an option to add the content to ‘My List’, share it with people on other social media platforms, and the option to play it.

It is suggested that Fast Laughs will run in a vertical format and show the short videos one after another, much like how the whole short video concept works on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and more such platforms.

netflix fast laughs

Image: Netflix

The idea behind this is to provide people with another way of exploring content on Netflix. By watching funny short videos on the OTT platform, people can get an idea as to what a particular show or movie is all about and possibly decide to watch it. This can also persuade them to rewatch a particular show or movie.

Fast Laughs is just an extension of how trailers appear on Netflix, except, they are short, mostly funny, and keep up with the trend.

Netflix has currently introduced Fast Laughs for select iOS users in select countries. We couldn’t find the feature on the iOS app at the time of writing. Hence, we can safely say that it will reach everyone eventually.

It is also expected to be available for Android users soon, possibly once it has entirely reached the iOS audience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2021 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

SpaceX Starlink India pre-booking begins for initial trials at Rs 7,300
News
SpaceX Starlink India pre-booking begins for initial trials at Rs 7,300
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G review: A decent daily driver

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G review: A decent daily driver

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band launch date revealed

Mobiles

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band launch date revealed

Redmi Note 10 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

News

Redmi Note 10 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched

News

DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

SpaceX Starlink India pre-booking begins for initial trials at Rs 7,300

Redmi Note 10 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it

SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes minutes after successful test landing

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth it?

Twitter Spaces now on Android, here's how to use

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it

Entertainment

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it
Netflix rolls out this new feature for Android

Apps

Netflix rolls out this new feature for Android
5 affordable Valentine's Day 2021 tech gift ideas

News

5 affordable Valentine's Day 2021 tech gift ideas
Government gearing up to regulate social media

News

Government gearing up to regulate social media
JioFiber tops Netflix internet speed index report in India

Telecom

JioFiber tops Netflix internet speed index report in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord 2 की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर आई खबर, कंपनी कर सकती है बड़ा बदलाव

Realme GT 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Sonu For You App: क्या है एक्टर सोनू सूद का यह ऐप, जिसकी मदद से बच सकती है लोगों की जिंदगी

डेस्कटॉप के जरिए भी कर सकेंगे WhatsApp Calling, जानें कैसे?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro और Note 10 Pro Max Quad Camera phone भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

SpaceX Starlink India pre-booking begins for initial trials at Rs 7,300
News
SpaceX Starlink India pre-booking begins for initial trials at Rs 7,300
Redmi Note 10 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

News

Redmi Note 10 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999
DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched

News

DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched
Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it

Entertainment

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it
SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes minutes after successful test landing

News

SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes minutes after successful test landing

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers