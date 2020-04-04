comscore Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind
News

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind

Entertainment

Check Out Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind, release date, download. Read more about Netflix unscripted shows like The Tiger King and Love is Blind.

  • Published: April 4, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Netflix

Netflix

Lockdown is underway due to Coronavirus across the country. In such a situation, the digital platform Netflix is making full arrangements of your entertainment. According to a report from Ampere Analysis, Netflix and other streaming services are driving the market for unscripted programming in 2020. Until February, there were 350 documentary and 170 reality projects commissioned.

Related Stories


Netflix vice president said:

“With the amount of shows we’ve rolled out collectively, it felt inevitable that with many more programs to offer, the voters would embrace some of the new programs. A lot of what we’ve talked about is there’s so much great content out there, we do need to differentiate ourselves. I think having that mentality allows for these projects to bubble up that might feel unconventional, but it fits within the spectrum of what we’re trying to program to.”

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series:

Netflix and other streaming series are thriving streaming industry for unscripted programming including docuseries and reality shows. The streaming services rose to peak by 55% in the months of October and November 2019. The study conducted by Ampere Analysis include platforms like Netflix, Quibi, Facebook Watch, Disney Plus and HBO Max, as well as around 650 TV networks like BBC, Channel 4, and four major US broadcast networks.

There is no end of content on Netflix and boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind is a great step.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2020 12:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
News
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind

Entertainment

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

News

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers

Entertainment

HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers
Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to watch in April 2020

Entertainment

From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to watch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Festival 2020 से पहले शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए Mi Backpack और Mijia Sneakers 4

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया MIJIA Electric Shaver S300, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

शाओमी और सैमसंग के बाद नोकिया ने भी इन 15 से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें बढ़ाई, देखें लिस्ट

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की 2 कैमरे वाली Mi Bunny Watch 4, जानिए क्या कीमत

Super Pink Moon 2020: 8 अप्रैल को दिखेगा सुपर पिंक मून, भारत में ऐसे देखें लाइव

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
News
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch
Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel