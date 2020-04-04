Lockdown is underway due to Coronavirus across the country. In such a situation, the digital platform Netflix is making full arrangements of your entertainment. According to a report from Ampere Analysis, Netflix and other streaming services are driving the market for unscripted programming in 2020. Until February, there were 350 documentary and 170 reality projects commissioned.

Netflix vice president said:

“With the amount of shows we’ve rolled out collectively, it felt inevitable that with many more programs to offer, the voters would embrace some of the new programs. A lot of what we’ve talked about is there’s so much great content out there, we do need to differentiate ourselves. I think having that mentality allows for these projects to bubble up that might feel unconventional, but it fits within the spectrum of what we’re trying to program to.”

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series:

Netflix and other streaming series are thriving streaming industry for unscripted programming including docuseries and reality shows. The streaming services rose to peak by 55% in the months of October and November 2019. The study conducted by Ampere Analysis include platforms like Netflix, Quibi, Facebook Watch, Disney Plus and HBO Max, as well as around 650 TV networks like BBC, Channel 4, and four major US broadcast networks.

There is no end of content on Netflix and boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind is a great step.