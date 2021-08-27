Netflix is finally letting people play games on Android

Netflix recently revealed its plan to venture into gaming and the same thought is finally taking shape. The popular video streaming platform has officially begun testing gaming on its Android app, and the first games to be available are the ones inspired by the popular Netflix Original series: Stranger Things. Also Read - Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT plans to consider

Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3 will now be available for people to play within the Netflix app. The company via a tweet revealed the same. However, if you think you will finally be able to merge your love for Netflix shows and gaming, it won't happen anything.

Netflix and gaming, anyone?

This is primarily because Netflix is currently testing gaming in Poland. Hence, only a few people in that region will be able to check this out. The OTT platform warns people that this venture is a really early stage and it still has a lot of work to do before it starts reaching more and more people.

For those who don’t know, Netflix confirmed its plans for gaming last month and suggested that it will be a core category for it, much like original movies, shows, and unscripted shows are.

While we are yet to know more details on this, one exciting thing is that gaming will be a part of the platform’s subscriptions plans. Hence, you won’t be required to pay any extra penny.

Since Netflix started off with its existing Stranger Things games, we can expect the app to get more titles from Netflix. There are high chances that it will also include more third-party games for users to get a variety of options to choose from.

This new step will help Netflix explore a new section altogether and will compete with rivals such as Google Stadia, Xbox Pass, Apple Arcade, and more. Since Netflix won’t be charged extra for gaming, it seems to have an edge over the others. But, we would have to wait for the product to mature to be able to come up with a verdict.