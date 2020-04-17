After its shares hit an all-time high this week, streaming-service Netflix is currently worth even more than Disney. The company’s marketing capital of $187.3 billion just beats Disney’s $186.6 billion after the media conglomerate’s stocks slipped to down 2.5 percent yesterday. With the Coronavirus outbreak keeping most of the world indoors, investigators expect Netflix to benefit even more from the outbreak. Also Read - Apple and Netflix are the most imitated brands for phishing attack during COVID-19 lockdown: Check Point Research

According to a report by Variety, Netflix's all-time high closing stock price was $418.97 back in July 2018. Now the consumption of streaming services like Netflix has gone up by 109 percent in March 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Despite the new lead over Disney, the latter recently surpassed 50 million paying customers worldwide since its Disney+ streaming platform launched in November 2019. It saw a number of more launches in India and a few Western European countries last month.

Tiger King becomes big hit

Meanwhile, Netflix show ‘Tiger King’ became the biggest hit of Netflix after crossing 34 million people in 10 days. The series releases on 20 March 2020, and since then, it became word-of-mouth sensation across the world. This Netflix original series tells the story of Joe Exotic, who opens a private zoo of over 1000 animals in Oklahoma. The zookeeper sentenced to 22 years of jail after accusing of wildlife crimes and murder-for-hire. Joe Exotic calls himself Tiger King. The show list down all the life scenarios of Joe Exotic, which made him the Tiger King.

Netflix introduces Parental Controls

The service also recently implemented new Parental Controls on the platform. Now, you can block an individual series or film by name, which will not appear in the child’s profile at all. Earlier, individual titles were locked behind only one pin. Of course, if this sounds like too much work, you can always filter titles based on age categories, which are now country-specific, Netflix says. In India, Netflix offers “All”, “7+”, “13+”, “16+”, or “18+” content.