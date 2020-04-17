comscore Netflix is now worth more than Disney due to pandemic | BGR India
News

Netflix is now worth more than Disney due to pandemic binge-watching

Entertainment

How long Netflix remains above Disney is another matter entirely as we might see a reversal after things get back to normal.

  • Published: April 17, 2020 3:23 PM IST
Netflix

Netflix

After its shares hit an all-time high this week, streaming-service Netflix is currently worth even more than Disney. The company’s marketing capital of $187.3 billion just beats Disney’s $186.6 billion after the media conglomerate’s stocks slipped to down 2.5 percent yesterday. With the Coronavirus outbreak keeping most of the world indoors, investigators expect Netflix to benefit even more from the outbreak. Also Read - Apple and Netflix are the most imitated brands for phishing attack during COVID-19 lockdown: Check Point Research

According to a report by Variety, Netflix’s all-time high closing stock price was $418.97 back in July 2018. Now the consumption of streaming services like Netflix has gone up by 109 percent in March 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Also Read - Tiger King became a Gigantic Hit on Netflix: 34 Million People Watched in 10 Days

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

Despite the new lead over Disney, the latter recently surpassed 50 million paying customers worldwide since its Disney+ streaming platform launched in November 2019. It saw a number of more launches in India and a few Western European countries last month. Also Read - Netflix introduces Parental Control System to filter movies and shows for kids

Tiger King becomes big hit

Meanwhile, Netflix show ‘Tiger King’ became the biggest hit of Netflix after crossing 34 million people in 10 days. The series releases on 20 March 2020, and since then, it became word-of-mouth sensation across the world. This Netflix original series tells the story of Joe Exotic, who opens a private zoo of over 1000 animals in Oklahoma. The zookeeper sentenced to 22 years of jail after accusing of wildlife crimes and murder-for-hire. Joe Exotic calls himself Tiger King. The show list down all the life scenarios of Joe Exotic, which made him the Tiger King.

Netflix introduces Parental Control System to filter movies and shows for kids

Also Read

Netflix introduces Parental Control System to filter movies and shows for kids

Netflix introduces Parental Controls

The service also recently implemented new Parental Controls on the platform. Now, you can block an individual series or film by name, which will not appear in the child’s profile at all. Earlier, individual titles were locked behind only one pin. Of course, if this sounds like too much work, you can always filter titles based on age categories, which are now country-specific, Netflix says. In India, Netflix offers “All”, “7+”, “13+”, “16+”, or “18+” content.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 3:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
News
Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

News

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

News

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more

News

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more

Google India introduces YouTube Learning Destination

News

Google India introduces YouTube Learning Destination

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more

Google India introduces YouTube Learning Destination

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix is now worth more than Disney

Entertainment

Netflix is now worth more than Disney
COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries

News

COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries
Central government fixes privacy flaws in the Aarogya Setu app

News

Central government fixes privacy flaws in the Aarogya Setu app
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today
Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

News

Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y50 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और लॉन्चिंग डेट हुई लीक, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

शाओमी जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है नया बजट स्मार्टफोन, ये होंगी खूबियां

POCO F2 को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या हो सकता है इस फोन में खास

Realme X50 Youth Edition स्मार्टफोन 5G और 30W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Samsung के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, मिले ये नए फीचर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
News
Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

News

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs
Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

News

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone
OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more

News

OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature and a lot more
Google India introduces YouTube Learning Destination

News

Google India introduces YouTube Learning Destination